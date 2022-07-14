Two wild geese stolen from Chantry Park in Ipswich

A Canada goose was stolen from Chantry Park in Ipswich - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two wild geese have been stolen from Chantry Park in Ipswich.

The first incident happened on Thursday, June 23, Suffolk police said.

A Canada goose was put in a cage by two men, who then drove off from the scene.

The second incident happened when a wild gosling was taken from the same location in the park on Monday, July 11.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/39888/22 for the first incident and 37/44439/22 for the second.