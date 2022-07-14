News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Two wild geese stolen from Chantry Park in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:22 PM July 14, 2022
Updated: 12:23 PM July 14, 2022
A Canada goose was stolen from Chantry Park in Ipswich

A Canada goose was stolen from Chantry Park in Ipswich - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two wild geese have been stolen from Chantry Park in Ipswich.

The first incident happened on Thursday, June 23, Suffolk police said.

A Canada goose was put in a cage by two men, who then drove off from the scene.

The second incident happened when a wild gosling was taken from the same location in the park on Monday, July 11.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/39888/22 for the first incident and 37/44439/22 for the second.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A second person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Second person dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to an incident in Ipswich last night

Suffolk Live News

Police called to report of 'person with handgun' in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested following a serious assault in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Two large knives seen during serious attack on Ipswich boy, 16

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A cordon was put in place near Cambridge Drive, Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Cordon put in place as police attend Ipswich incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon