Christmas present burglar to be jailed next month

Terry Evans will be sentenced next month after stealing Christmas presents from an Ipswich home. - Credit: Google

A burglar who stole Christmas presents during a break-in at a house in Ipswich last month has been warned he will be jailed when he is sentenced.

Terry Evans broke into a house in Westerfield Road, Ipswich on December 7 and stole Christmas presents including clothing and a laptop, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Evans of Beaconsfield Road, Ipswich, admitted burglary at the property in Westerfield Road and two attempted burglaries at houses in Constable Road and Christchurch Street, Ipswich on December 6.

Joe Bird said Evans had previous convictions for burglary and faced a mandatory three-year minimum jail term.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentencing until February 4 to allow the prosecution to obtain statements from the victims of the burglary about the impact it had on them.

She warned him that he faced a jail term and remanded him in custody until the sentencing hearing.