News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Christmas present burglar to be jailed next month

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:26 PM January 20, 2022
A man is living in a tent beside Westerfield Road in Ipswich

Terry Evans will be sentenced next month after stealing Christmas presents from an Ipswich home. - Credit: Google

A burglar who stole Christmas presents during a break-in at a house in Ipswich last month has been warned he will be jailed when he is sentenced.

Terry Evans broke into a house in Westerfield Road, Ipswich on December 7 and stole Christmas presents including clothing and a laptop, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Evans of Beaconsfield Road, Ipswich, admitted burglary at the property in Westerfield Road and two attempted burglaries at houses in Constable Road and Christchurch Street, Ipswich on December 6.

Joe Bird said Evans had previous convictions for burglary and faced a mandatory three-year minimum jail term.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentencing until February 4 to allow the prosecution to obtain statements from the victims of the burglary about the impact it had on them.

She warned him that he faced a jail term and remanded him in custody until the sentencing hearing.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I slept at the store' - Teen queues for 14 hours as Tim Hortons opens
  2. 2 Man dies following single vehicle crash near Ipswich
  3. 3 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
  1. 4 Carer avoids jail after fraudulently obtaining £3,500 at Ipswich home
  2. 5 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening
  3. 6 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash
  4. 7 CCTV appeal after cash stolen from ATM dispensing tray at Ipswich store
  5. 8 Push for 4 day work week in Suffolk after company's profits soar 200%
  6. 9 A14 closed overnight as lorry overturns in multi-vehicle pile up
  7. 10 Dog rescued from flat fire
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Savills is marketing the Garden House near Ipswich's Christchurch Park

Look inside stunning £950k home close to Christchurch Park in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman who claimed council tax support had income of £100k per year

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A lorry has overturned on the A14 at Felixstowe

Port of Felixstowe

Lorry overturned on roundabout closes A14 near Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
For Hannah Earrey, the difference between a good and bad day is vast.

‘I’ve got no life’ - Ipswich woman's agony as she waits for operation

Abygail Fossett

person