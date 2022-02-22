Citroen stolen from outside Ipswich home during overnight theft

A Citroen C5 has been stolen from outside a property in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A Citroen car has been stolen from outside a home in Ipswich, police have said.

The white Citroen C5, was stolen sometime between 12.15am and 8.30am on Sunday, February 20 from a property on Heath Road.

The vehicle has the registration LE06 FCP.

Anyone with any information about this theft, or who knows where the vehicle is, should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/10763/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

