News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Hearing adjourned for man accused of claw hammer attack

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 7:30 AM November 9, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mark Thompson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A plea hearing for a 59-year-old Ipswich man accused of attacking a man with a claw hammer has been adjourned for two weeks to allow him to be legally represented.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday was Mark Thompson, of Nacton Road, Ipswich.

He faces charges of wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon which are alleged to have been committed on August 4 this year.

Thompson’s plea and trial preparation hearing was adjourned until November 22 after Recorder Jeremy Benson said he should be legally represented.

Thompson is remanded in custody.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The recently refurbed home is currently the most expensive Ipswich property on the market

Look inside: Stunning £1.5m home is most expensive on market in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Former Aldi store

New Ipswich Farmfoods store to open before Christmas

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Christchurch Park | Gallery

GALLERY: Crowds turn out for return of Christchurch Park fireworks display

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon