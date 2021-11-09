Hearing adjourned for man accused of claw hammer attack

A plea hearing for a 59-year-old Ipswich man accused of attacking a man with a claw hammer has been adjourned for two weeks to allow him to be legally represented.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday was Mark Thompson, of Nacton Road, Ipswich.

He faces charges of wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon which are alleged to have been committed on August 4 this year.

Thompson’s plea and trial preparation hearing was adjourned until November 22 after Recorder Jeremy Benson said he should be legally represented.

Thompson is remanded in custody.