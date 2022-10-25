Police release CCTV after wallet stolen from Ipswich Co-op store

The incident happened at a Co-op store in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a wallet was stolen from a Co-op store on the Chantry estate in Ipswich.

The incident happened at the shop in Hawthorn Drive at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, September 27.

A man reported that his wallet had been stolen from the counter inside the shop, Suffolk police said.

Police are looking to speak to the man in the picture in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/62086/22.