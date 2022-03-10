Ipswich cocaine 'delivery drivers' jailed for more than four years
- Credit: Suffolk police
Two drug dealers who delivered cocaine around Ipswich have been jailed for a combined total of 52 months.
Mariglen Rranci, 20, and Fatjon Vaja, 22, were acting as delivery drivers in a "postcode dealing model", Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Police stopped a Renault Megane in Ipswich on October 15, 2021, which was being driven by Rranci, Stephen Page, prosecuting, told the court.
He was found with clear plastic bags of cocaine and three bags of cannabis, the court heard.
A search of his home address revealed further bags of cocaine, Mr Page said.
As part of their investigation, police also searched the home of Vaja, who was the registered keeper of the Renault Megane.
Cash was seized along with bags of cocaine in the search.
The court heard that a total of 48g of cocaine was found between the pair.
Messages found on phones seized revealed the two men had a "good working knowledge of the drug world", and were benefiting financially, Mr Page said.
Rranci, of Rectory Road, Ipswich, and Vaja, of Bramford Lane, Ipswich, previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
Rranci also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.
The court heard that the pair, who were both aided by an Albanian translator, had no previous convictions.
Joe Hingston, for Vaja, said his client had been smuggled into the country illegally and burdened with debt "by those who organised his entry into the UK".
Mr Hingston said Vaja came to the UK "with the best intentions" and now wishes to return to Albania and will not contest a deportation order.
Jude Durr, for Rranci, said his client admitted working as a driver distributing cocaine around Ipswich in a "postcode dealing model" where locations would be given for the drugs to be dropped off.
Sentencing the pair on Wednesday, Recorder Graham Huston said the two men were working shifts dealing drugs.
He told them: "You were each acting as delivery drivers for profit as part of a larger organised drug operation."
Recorder Huston sentenced Vaja to 28 months in prison, and handed Rranci a 25-month term.
The pair will have to serve half of that sentence in custody before their release on licence.