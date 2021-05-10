News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
CCTV issued after thieves steal almost £900 in toys and food from B&M

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:07 PM May 10, 2021   
Suffolk police have issued CCTV images following the shoplifting at Copdock B&M

CCTV images have been released by police after thieves stole almost £900 worth of toys and food from a B&M store near Ipswich.

The shoplifters targeted the Copdock store on April 10 at around 10.45am.

Police believe those pictured could help with the investigation

Three people, a man and two women, are said to have entered the store with a child and placed toys and food in their bag before leaving without paying.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the items totalled £890 in value.

Police hope those pictured may be able to help them in their investigation. 

Anyone who recognises those pictured are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/17909/21.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

