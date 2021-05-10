CCTV issued after thieves steal almost £900 in toys and food from B&M
Published: 1:07 PM May 10, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
CCTV images have been released by police after thieves stole almost £900 worth of toys and food from a B&M store near Ipswich.
The shoplifters targeted the Copdock store on April 10 at around 10.45am.
Three people, a man and two women, are said to have entered the store with a child and placed toys and food in their bag before leaving without paying.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the items totalled £890 in value.
Police hope those pictured may be able to help them in their investigation.
Anyone who recognises those pictured are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/17909/21.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Most Read
- 1 New cocktail bar and tapas restaurant to open in Ipswich
- 2 Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14
- 3 'Kind and caring' friend of the football community dies
- 4 Car ends up on side after crash involving parked car
- 5 'My life is on hold' – Ipswich man's plea for life-changing surgery
- 6 Did you enjoy a night out at Splitz Bar in 2002?
- 7 See inside beautiful stately home near Ipswich - for one day only
- 8 Risk of thundery showers this evening, say forecasters
- 9 Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge
- 10 Historic Waterfront church to be new Ipswich music venue