Woman has purse and phone stolen in Tesco car park distraction theft
- Credit: Archant
A woman had her purse and phone stolen during a distraction theft in the car park of an Ipswich supermarket.
The woman was taking her trolley to her car when approached by the thief on the morning of Monday, December 7 at the Tesco Copdock car park.
The man is said to have asked the woman several questions, before saying he was "getting confused" and walking away.
When arriving home, the woman realised her purse and mobile phone had been taken out of her handbag.
Her debit card had then been used inside the store, before later being used for two cash withdrawals.
It is believed the thief had watched her entering her PIN from over her shoulder.
The thief is said to have been in his 30s and around 5ft 10in tall, with dark hair and a small beard. He is said to have been wearing "dark" clothes.
The incident comes following a similar theft in Tesco Martlesham car park on December 1. Police are yet to confirm if the two incidents are being linked.