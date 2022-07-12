News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Cordon put in place as police attend Ipswich incident

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:51 AM July 12, 2022
A cordon was put in place near Cambridge Drive, Ipswich

A cordon was put in place near Cambridge Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating an incident in Ipswich after a cordon was put in place in the town last night. 

A cordon was put in place near Newnham Court and Cambridge Drive yesterday evening (July 11).

A number of police cars were spotted at the scene and a footpath was cordoned off by officers. 

A number of police cars were spotted at the scene of the incident

A number of police cars were spotted at the scene of the incident - Credit: Archant

The cordon has since been lifted but full details of the incident are not yet clear. 

Suffolk police has been approached for a comment. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

Road closures in place after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A three-car crash is causing queues near the Shell garage in Norwich Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Three-car crash causing delays near petrol station in Ipswich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The car was stopped by police in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Speeding driver who had no licence has car seized in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon