Cordon put in place as police attend Ipswich incident
Published: 9:51 AM July 12, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Police are investigating an incident in Ipswich after a cordon was put in place in the town last night.
A cordon was put in place near Newnham Court and Cambridge Drive yesterday evening (July 11).
A number of police cars were spotted at the scene and a footpath was cordoned off by officers.
The cordon has since been lifted but full details of the incident are not yet clear.
Suffolk police has been approached for a comment.