Cordon put in place as police attend Ipswich incident

A cordon was put in place near Cambridge Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating an incident in Ipswich after a cordon was put in place in the town last night.

A cordon was put in place near Newnham Court and Cambridge Drive yesterday evening (July 11).

A number of police cars were spotted at the scene and a footpath was cordoned off by officers.

A number of police cars were spotted at the scene of the incident - Credit: Archant

The cordon has since been lifted but full details of the incident are not yet clear.

Suffolk police has been approached for a comment.