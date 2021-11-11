County lines dealer involved in Ipswich drug operation is jailed

A county lines drug dealer involved in an operation which brought heroin and cocaine to the streets of Ipswich has been jailed for almost seven years.

Maurice Landell, 26, of Ranelagh Road, Harlesden, London, got back involved in running the "Frank" drugs line after being released from prison in May this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Brian Reece, prosecuting, told the court that officers from Operation Raptor, an Essex team which targets county lines drug dealing, identified a number for the Frank line after seizing a phone from a drug user.

Marketing messages were also discovered on a seized phone from someone who had worked for the Frank line, Mr Reece said.

From that, officers were able to identify Landell and he was arrested at his London home and an unknown quantity of cash was found.

It was calculated that over a nine-week period between June and August this year, Landell had supplied 483.3 grams of class A drugs.

Among Landell's seven previous convictions were two relevant drug offences - possession with intent to supply heroin in 2016 and being concerned in the supply of cocaine in 2018.

He was jailed for 5 years and 10 months for the 2018 conviction, and was on licence at the time of the new offences, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He has since been recalled to prison.

Carolyn Sutcliffe, mitigating, said Landell owed a debt to drug dealers after his arrest for the previous offence and the latest charges related to him trying to repay what he had lost.

Ms Sutcliffe said Landell, a father-of-one, had "no option than to deal drugs" but he admitted it was "stupid".

Landell previously pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin and cocaine).

Sentencing Landell on Wednesday, Judge Emma Peters called his previous convictions "deeply concerning".

She told Landell that "class A drugs destroy lives" and highlighted he was on licence during his latest involvement with the Frank line operation.

Judge Peters jailed Landell for six years and nine months, and he will have to serve half in custody before he is released on licence.