News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star Home > News > Crime

Woman drove boyfriend round on Mercedes as he delivered drugs, court hears

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:00 PM December 11, 2020   
External view of Ipswich Crown Court with trees

Devante Dlayedwa and Lauren Crowley appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich couple were arrested after police stopped a car in the town and found a large quantity of cannabis on the rear seat, a court has heard.

Devante Dlayedwa, 19, of Morland Road, Ipswich, and Lauren Crowley, 19, of Havergate Road, Ipswich, were in a black Mercedes A180 when it was stopped in Morland Road in June last year by police who immediately noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

When officers from the Sentinel South team searched the vehicle they found 290g of herbal cannabis on the back seat and some scales, said Richard Burrington, prosecuting.

He said that when officers found the cannabis Dlayedwa said: “It’s not hers, it’s mine.”

Dlayedwa and Crowley both admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis last year.

You may also want to watch:

Dlayedwa was given an eight month detention order suspended for two years and Crawley was given a 12 month community order.

The court heard that Crowley and Dlayedwa had been in a relationship and she had acted as his driver on several occasions when he was delivering drugs.

Most Read

  1. 1 All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich
  2. 2 Spike in cases among the over-60s could be behind Ipswich virus rise
  3. 3 Coronavirus infection rates on the increase again across majority of Suffolk
  1. 4 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing
  2. 5 Sin bar temporarily stripped of licence - as man arrested over alleged attack
  3. 6 11 people were living in 'extremely over-crowded' three-bedroom home
  4. 7 Arrest warrant issued for Kesgrave man accused of animal sex crimes
  5. 8 Land with plans for 'beautiful dream home' for sale for £795,000
  6. 9 Plans for 20 homes in village near Ipswich withdrawn
  7. 10 Plans to convert 'unviable' grade II listed pub into family home submitted

Mr Burrington said Dlayedwa had played a more significant role than Crowley.

He said in text messages Crowley had moaned about driving Dlayedwa round while he was selling cannabis.

In one text she said: “He says he will pay to have my nails done but never does.”

In another message she complained about losing money for petrol while Dlayedwa was making money.

Following the sentencing hearing a Suffolk police spokesman said: “The Sentinel team provides enhanced coverage of Suffolk’s road network to proactively disrupt serious and organised criminal activity as well as increasing police visibility. 

“The mobile unit disrupts criminals and protect communities across Suffolk’s road network using a variety of techniques to deal with offenders involved in the highest criminal threats proactively, firmly and securing prosecutions.

“Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Suffolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Huge 8ft dead python found near Orwell Bridge

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk

Shop re-opens after fears of gas leak at John Lewis

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Ipswich Live

Woman has purse and phone stolen in Tesco car park distraction theft

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Sin Bar in Ipswich 'associated with serious crime', say police

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon