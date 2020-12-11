Woman drove boyfriend round on Mercedes as he delivered drugs, court hears

Published: 4:00 PM December 11, 2020

An Ipswich couple were arrested after police stopped a car in the town and found a large quantity of cannabis on the rear seat, a court has heard.

Devante Dlayedwa, 19, of Morland Road, Ipswich, and Lauren Crowley, 19, of Havergate Road, Ipswich, were in a black Mercedes A180 when it was stopped in Morland Road in June last year by police who immediately noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

When officers from the Sentinel South team searched the vehicle they found 290g of herbal cannabis on the back seat and some scales, said Richard Burrington, prosecuting.

He said that when officers found the cannabis Dlayedwa said: “It’s not hers, it’s mine.”

Dlayedwa and Crowley both admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis last year.

Dlayedwa was given an eight month detention order suspended for two years and Crawley was given a 12 month community order.

The court heard that Crowley and Dlayedwa had been in a relationship and she had acted as his driver on several occasions when he was delivering drugs.

Mr Burrington said Dlayedwa had played a more significant role than Crowley.

He said in text messages Crowley had moaned about driving Dlayedwa round while he was selling cannabis.

In one text she said: “He says he will pay to have my nails done but never does.”

In another message she complained about losing money for petrol while Dlayedwa was making money.

Following the sentencing hearing a Suffolk police spokesman said: “The Sentinel team provides enhanced coverage of Suffolk’s road network to proactively disrupt serious and organised criminal activity as well as increasing police visibility.

“The mobile unit disrupts criminals and protect communities across Suffolk’s road network using a variety of techniques to deal with offenders involved in the highest criminal threats proactively, firmly and securing prosecutions.

“Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”