Mapped: All the places crimes were reported in Ipswich in June

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:40 AM August 6, 2022
Two police scenes were put in place on Upper Brook Street and Tower Street whilst officers investiga

A stabbing in Upper Brook Street was one of the crimes reported to police in June - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police data has revealed the locations where more than 1,600 crimes were reported in Ipswich in June.

Figures from data.police have been broken down into types of crimes, such as burglaries and criminal damage, and mapped where they were reported in Suffolk's county town.

One of the incidents reported in June was a stabbing in Upper Brook Street in the town centre on June 2, which left a 28-year-old man seriously injured.

A total of 1,676 crimes were reported that month, with 679 violent and sexual offences the category with the most reports.

The data has also been broken down into individual streets and wards in Ipswich.

