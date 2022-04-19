News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Revealed: All the places crimes were reported in Ipswich in February

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:06 PM April 19, 2022
The crimes that happened in Ipswich that were reported to police have been revealed

Over 1,000 crimes were reported to Suffolk police in Ipswich during February. 

The latest figures from data.police reveals the Ipswich wards and roads where crimes were reported. 

The crimes reported to Suffolk police included drug offences, shoplifting, violence and sexual offences and anti-social behaviour. 

The table below, which you can search, shows where all the crimes were reported in Ipswich in February. 

The wards with the highest number of crimes reported were Alexandra and Whitehouse. 

An interactive map also reveals the areas that crimes were reported to officers in February. 


