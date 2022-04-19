Revealed: All the places crimes were reported in Ipswich in February

The crimes that happened in Ipswich that were reported to police have been revealed - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Over 1,000 crimes were reported to Suffolk police in Ipswich during February.

The latest figures from data.police reveals the Ipswich wards and roads where crimes were reported.

The crimes reported to Suffolk police included drug offences, shoplifting, violence and sexual offences and anti-social behaviour.

The table below, which you can search, shows where all the crimes were reported in Ipswich in February.

The wards with the highest number of crimes reported were Alexandra and Whitehouse.

An interactive map also reveals the areas that crimes were reported to officers in February.



