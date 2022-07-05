24-year-old accused of drug dealing to stand trial in October
Published: 1:29 PM July 5, 2022
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The trial of a 24-year-old man accused of being involved in drug dealing will take place in October.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, July 5, for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Andi Daci, of no fixed address.
He pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1 and February 3 last year and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between February 1 and February 3 last year.
His trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two-week warned list, commencing October 17 this year.