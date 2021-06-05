Jailed in Suffolk: 'Wicked' man and woman deemed 'danger to public'

Published: 8:00 AM June 5, 2021 Updated: 9:09 AM June 5, 2021

Joel Deeny was jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant/Suffolk Constabulary

A domestic abuser, a drug-driver and a man who made vulgar calls to hospital and school staff have all been punished for their crimes this week with spells in jail.

Niall Horn tried to snatch a woman’s mobile phone from her hand in Ipswich on July 17 last year.

The 34-year-old was later arrested and found in possession of bank cards in the name of a woman whose handbag had been stolen from her kitchen the same evening.

Horn, of no fixed address, was jailed for 44 weeks at Ipswich Crown Court for attempted robbery and theft by finding.

Claire Waterman was deemed a danger to the public by Recorder Graham Huston after she led police on a dangerous chase with cocaine in her bloodstream on July 25 last year.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on roads in Mildenhall and Lakenheath, drug-driving, driving without a licence and while uninsured, and possession of a small amount of cocaine

Waterman, of Aspal Park, Beck Row, was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for four years and five months.

Joel Deeny was labelled 'wicked' and 'without moral compass' for making a series of calls to Ipswich Hospital and a number of schools.

The 33-year-old, of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, was jailed for 20 months for five counts of sending a communication of an indecent or offensive nature, along with another 29 similar offences, which he asked to be taken into consideration when sentenced.

The offences related to a number of calls and voicemail messages left by Deeny over a two-week period last December.

In one of the calls to a primary school, Deeny said: “I was just wondering if you had any little boys around ten or girls I could have sex with, that would be good.”

Following his arrest, Deeny accepted he was “sick” and said the calls were meant as a joke.

Kane Rutherford was jailed for 18 months for assaulting his ex-partner while subject to a restraining order.

The incident happened in Beaconsfield Road, Ipswich on October 25 last year.

A restraining order was imposed against Rutherford after he broke the same victim's nose last April.

Rutherford, of Heatherhayes, Ipswich, told police he had been living with the victim despite the court order.

He pleaded guilty to assault, criminal damage and breaching the order before magistrates in Ipswich on October 27 last year.

Sentencing him on Tuesday, Recorder Graham Huston said Rutherford's disobedience of court orders was "frankly staggering".



