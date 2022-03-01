Jailed in February: The Suffolk criminals locked up last month

A number of Suffolk criminals were locked up at Ipswich Crown Court in February - Credit: Suffolk police

County lines drug dealers and a knife-wielding robber were among the criminals locked up in Suffolk's courts in February.

Dealer ran cocaine and heroin operation from hotel room

Alistair McKay was jailed for seven years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Alistair McKay has been jailed for seven years after running a crack cocaine and heroin operation from an Ipswich hotel room.

McKay was arrested in April last year, where police recovered four phones from his Pentahotel room, along with weighing scales, drug paraphernalia and £2,405 in cash, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The 21-year-old, of Station Road, Lingfield, Surrey, pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs at his plea and trial preparation hearing in May 2021.

Man threatened to kill his ex-partner after a row

Adam Vincent was jailed for 27 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police





Adam Vincent grabbed his former partner's head and hit it on a car gear stick during a row after he’d picked her up from work in March 2017, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The woman suffered a split lip after being attacked by the 35-year-old.

During other rows with the woman, Vincent, of Henniker Road, Ipswich, had also smashed her car sat-nav and smashed her television with a wine glass.

Vincent admitted two offences of making a threat to kill, common assault and three offences of criminal damage.

He was jailed for 27 months and banned from contacting his victim indefinitely.

London man ran 'Cartel' drugs line to Suffolk

London man Omar Abdi was jailed for drug offences in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Omar Abdi has been jailed for four years and six months for drug offences in Ipswich.

Abdi, of Energen Close, London, was originally arrested on January 25, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

At the time of his arrest, the 21-year-old was found with drugs, cash and mobile phones linked to two drugs lines.

Following police inquiries, Abdi was identified as being the line holder for the ‘Cartel’ line in Suffolk and the ‘Richard’ line in Hampshire.

He was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin relating to each line.

Abdi pleaded guilty to these charges and was subsequently sentenced to the four-and-a-half year jail.

Man banned from entering Suffolk after breaching restraining order

Thomas Webb was jailed for 29 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Thomas Webb, 32, was handed a five-year restraining order in October 2020, banning him from contacting his ex-girlfriend, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

But on August 14 last year, Webb went to the Ark pub in Brantham and began asking if anyone knew where his ex-girlfriend lived or where he could find her.

He was later arrested in Colchester, but denied he had been in Brantham and said it must have been a case of mistaken identity.

On December 3, 2021, while he was on bail for that offence, Webb went to a pub in Ipswich.

His ex-girlfriend was working behind the bar at the pub at the time.

Webb admitted the breach and attempted breach of the restraining order and was jailed for 29 months and from entering Suffolk.

Robber raided home of elderly couple in Bury St Edmunds

Jordan Carr was jailed for his role in a knifepoint robbery in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Jordan Carr and an accomplice were both wielding knives when they entered entered the couple’s home in Norman Road, Bury St Edmunds, in 2018.

Ipswich Crown Court heard one of the victims was told her fingers would be cut off if she didn’t take off her ring.

Carr, of no fixed address, initially denied being involved in the aggravated burglary but changed his plea to guilty at trial.

Sentencing the 32-year-old, Judge David Pugh described the couple’s ordeal as "terrifying".

Carr was jailed for 11 years.

Man supplied drugs into Suffolk for more than a year

Blerant Seferaj was involved in the supply of drugs in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Blerant Seferaj was jailed for 56 months for his involvement in the supply of cocaine into Suffolk.

The 21-year-old was using the 'Bash' county line over a period of more than a year to supply drugs in the Ipswich area.

Seferaj, who had no previous convictions, was arrested in September last year and was described as “one of the top two” in the hierarchy of the 'Bash' line at Ipswich Crown Court.

Seferaj, of Osborne Road, Enfield, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine.

