Trial date set for police sergeant accused of misconduct in public office

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:00 PM September 5, 2022
Ryan Althorpe, a serving Suffolk police officer, will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court in March 2023.

The trial of a serving Suffolk police officer accused of having sexually inappropriate conversations with an alleged rape victim will take place in March next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, September 5, for a case management hearing was 30-year-old Ryan Althorpe, of Ipswich. 

He has pleaded not guilty to two offences of misconduct in a public office between November 16 and December 3, 2020.

The first charge alleges that Althorpe engaged in sexually inappropriate conversations with an alleged rape victim for the purpose of his sexual gratification, and the second charge alleges that he wilfully neglected to record a disclosure of rape.

Althorpe’s trial, which is expected to last days five days, will get underway on March 6 next year.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until February 17 for a pre-trial review and allowed Althorpe’s unconditional bail to continue.

The defendant is a temporary sergeant and is currently suspended pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

Ipswich Crown Court
