Court services to resume after end of barristers strike

The Criminal Bar Association confirmed it has accepted the government's pay offer. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk court, which has been affected by strike action by barristers, is expected to start getting back to normal tomorrow after barristers in England and Wales voted to end their strike after accepting a government pay offer.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) confirmed the end of the industrial action, which had caused many cases to grind to a halt on Monday ( October 10).

In a statement on Twitter, it said: "The Criminal Bar has voted to accept the proposal made by the government.

"With 57% voting to accept the offer made by government, action is suspended from 18.00hrs this evening."

It comes after the justice secretary proposed more reforms to fees for legal aid work, which the government said amounted to another £54m.

The CBA said the criminal justice system remained "chronically underfunded" but that it would respect the decision of its members and end the strike.

Barristers will be able to accept new cases from Monday evening and will return to court on Tuesday.

A number of trials, sentencing hearings and plea and trial preparation hearings at Ipswich Crown Court have been affected by the strike action resulting in some defendants having to wait more than a year for their cases to come to court.