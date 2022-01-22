Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

A number of criminals have been jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who sexually assaulted a woman on a train and a man who robbed a kebab shop with a toy gun were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week.

Man with foot fetish massaged woman's feet on train

Stowmarket man Samuel Creed was jailed for a total of 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Samuel Creed, from Stowmarket, was subject to a three-year community order and a five-year criminal behaviour order in December 2020 restricting his use of trains after he admitted two offences of sexual assault.

In the first offence in 2019, Creed struck up a conversation with a 20-year-old woman on a train to Ipswich before removing one of her shoes.

He then proceeded to massage the woman's foot, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In 2020, Creed also took off the boots of a teacher and massaged her feet while she was waiting for a train at Stowmarket station.

Creed, 21, was sentenced to a total of 26 months in jail.

Drug dealer found with cocaine and tablets in Ipswich

Police stopped Mitchel Brewer in Ipswich's Cavendish Street on September 29 last year after they noticed a string smell of cannabis.

Ipswich Crown Court was told Brewer, 21, gave officers a false name.

When Brewer's rucksack was searched, police found 61g of cannabis, a kitchen knife, a tiny amount of cocaine, 73 Xanax tablets, 60 Valium tablets and £484 in cash.

Brewer admitted a string of offences and was handed a 16-month sentence.

Village treasurer stole cash to help his business

Andrew Bouton made 50 transfers from Kelsale Village Hall’s bank account into his own - Credit: Suffolk police

Andrew Bouton, a former treasurer of Kelsale Village Hall, made 50 transfers from the hall's bank account into his own over a period of two years.

Kelsale Village Hall was run as a charitable organisation on behalf of the village and it had been seriously impacted by the fraud, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Steven Dyble, for Bouton, said his client committed the offence after things went "pear-shaped" for his business and he ran out of options.

Bouton, 68, admitted fraud by abuse of position between February 16, 2018, and May 30, 2020.

He was jailed for 14 months.

Robber uses toy gun to steal Dr Pepper from kebab shop

Daniel Burrows from Lowestoft, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Daniel Burrows threatened a Lowestoft kebab shop owner with a toy gun as he stole a can of Dr Pepper.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Burrows was a regular at Kings Kebab in London Road South but was denied free food when he entered the store on September 21 last year.

When the shopkeeper refused, Burrows took out a toy gun from the waistband of his trousers and waved it around.

Armed officers arrived in the area and the 33-year-old was arrested.

Burrows admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, robbery, possession of a knife and possession of cannabis, and was jailed for 44 months.