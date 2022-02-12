Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals imprisoned in the last week

Burglar Kearon Braybrook and drug dealer Blerant Seferaj are among those jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A county lines drug dealer and a man who pulled out a knife in the queue at McDonald's are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Blerant Seferaj

Blerant Seferaj, 21, was involved in the supply of cocaine in the Ipswich area using the "Bash" line over a period of more than a year.

Blerant Seferaj was jailed for 56 months for his involvement in the supply of cocaine.

He was using the "Bash" county line over a period of more than a year to supply drugs in the Ipswich area.

Police established the unemployed Seferaj's involvement in the line by analysing his mobile phone data and looking at his bank account, which showed more than £35,000 flowing through his account.

Seferaj, who has no previous convictions, was arrested in September last year and was described as “one of the top two” in the hierarchy of the “Bash” line.

The court heard that Seferaj had been working in his father’s car wash business and had made the stupid decision to become involved in the supply of drugs after he lost that work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael McAlinden for Seferaj said the cash that was paid into his accounts came from his parents and buying and selling cars.

Charles Varnals

Charles Varnals was jailed for six months for pulling out a knife in the queue outside a McDonald's in Colchester town centre.

Varnals had the six-inch blade kicked from his hand, after which a witness picked it up and put it into a nearby bin.

Sentencing him, Recorder Jeremy Benson said: “This was a frightening experience for other people and serious injury could have been caused.”

The court heard that Varnals has previous convictions for knife offences in 2019 and 2020 and was therefore liable to a mandatory six-month prison sentence, less credit for his guilty plea.

James Wing, for Varnals, said his client had made a disapproving noise when he saw a man arguing with his partner while they were waiting in the queue outside McDonald’s and the man had “rounded” on him.

Varnals had pulled out the knife and accepted that it was an inappropriate use of force in the circumstances.

Nikolaos Agathos

Nikolaos Agathos was jailed for 28 months after being found with 15 bags of cocaine hidden in the roof lining of his car.

Agathos was stopped by police on December 15 while driving a nearly new Audi. He was found to have been running drugs for about four days.

The cocaine found in the car was valued at £600 and Agathos had expected to earn £250 a day, said James Wing, prosecuting.

Agathos, 27, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of £250 criminal property.

Oliver Haswell for Agathos said his client had become involved in the supply of drugs during a “moment of madness” after he came to the UK in December last year.

“It was a poor decision he bitterly regrets,” said Mr Haswell.

Kearon Braybrook

Kearon Braybrook was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court

Kearon Braybrook has been jailed for two and a half years for stealing jewellery and an Ipad from a house in Ipswich.

The 36-year-old appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud by false representation.

Braybrook burgled a home in Brimstone Road, Ipswich, on November 2 last year and stole a bag, an iPad, and jewellery.

He then sold the stolen jewellery for £192, intending to make a gain for himself.

Braybrook, of Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich, previously pleaded not guilty to the charge in December and a trial date was set for April 4 this year, which was expected to last one to two days.

He was jailed for 30 months by Recorder Jeremy Benson QC and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190, court officials said.

He will have to serve half of the sentence in custody before his release on licence.