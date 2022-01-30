Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up in the last week

Suffolk's criminals have been locked up at Ipswich Crown Court in the last week - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who tried to meet a teenager for sex and a drink driver who attacked his wife were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk in the last week.

Man sexually abused a young girl

Ross Smith, from Beccles, was jailed for 10 years - Credit: Suffolk police

Beccles man Ross Smith denied three counts of causing or inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, but was found guilty by a jury at trial.

The offending took place between 2018 and 2019, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

At the sentencing hearing, the victim's mother described Smith's offending as "despicable".

The 33-year-old was jailed for 10 years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.

'Depraved' man tried to meet a teenager for sex

Felixstowe man Aaron Morrison was jailed for trying to meet a teenager for sex - Credit: Suffolk police

Aaron Morrison, from Felixstowe, was arrested in December 2020 following a police investigation which found he was sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old.

Morrison, 34, attended different locations in Essex to meet the victim to carry out the intended act.

He pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating the commission of a sexual offence and was jailed for 35 months at Ipswich Crown Court.

Detective Constable James Lait, of Suffolk police, said: "Although the victim and Morrison never met, the sentence handed down reflects the depraved nature of Morrison."

Duo supplied cocaine into Suffolk over course of a year

Dorjan Balisha and Klajdi Domi supplied drugs into Suffolk over the course of a year - Credit: Suffolk police

Dorjan Balisha and Klajdi Domi, both 26, supplied drugs into Suffolk between 2020 and 2021, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The court was told the pair were involved in the 'Bash' drugs line, which transported cocaine into the county.

Balisha, of Ipswich, and Domi, of Droitwich, both admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Balisha was jailed for six years and Domi was handed a 40-month sentence.

Drunk bricklayer punched and kicked his wife

Mark Manning was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for attacking his wife - Credit: Suffolk police

Mark Manning, from Ipswich, attacked his wife after she kissed him "without enthusiasm" on the drive home from a pub in Shotley on December 4 last year.

When she refused, he pulled her out of the car by her hair and punched and kicked her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Manning, a 60-year-old bricklayer, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, making a threat to kill, drink driving, drink while disqualified and having an offensive weapon.

He was jailed for 20 months and banned from the roads for 46 months.

Thug entered home and threatened man with a knife

Anthony Reilly, from Lowestoft, was sentenced this week - Credit: Suffolk police

Lowestoft man Andrew Reilly climbed through a window and dragged his victim out of bed over a drug debt, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The 33-year-old scared the man "out of his wits", Recorder Graham Huston said.

The victim was forced to leave his Reeve Street home and taken to another address on Jacobs Street, before the pair left again, with Reilly, who was brandishing a knife, claiming he would force the victim to commit a robbery to get his money.

Reilly admitted false imprisonment dating back to March 12, 2020 and three offences of assault on emergency workers.

He was jailed for a total of five years and four months, and was also given a three-year extended licence period, as well as a restraining order which banned from from contacting the victim.

