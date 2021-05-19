Ipswich parcel thief admits stealing trainers and face masks from doorsteps

Published: 1:58 PM May 19, 2021

A 34-year-old man who admitted stealing parcels from doorsteps in Ipswich has been ordered to pay more than £150 in compensation.

Darren Grimwood, of Landseer Road, Ipswich, was summonsed to court after two 10kg bags of Himalayan salt, valued at £70 in total, were stolen from an address in Martinet Green on October 27 last year.

He was quizzed by Suffolk police's Operation Converter team, an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes.

Grimwood subsequently admitted a further six offences - including four other similar thefts where he stole parcels left on doorsteps.

This included stealing a pair of trainers in Boyton Road on October 28, various items totalling £53 in Dereham Road on December 9, face masks in Munnings Close on December 11 and a food parcel in Alnesbourne Crescent on February 16 this year.

Grimwood appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, where he was ordered to pay £164 in compensation.