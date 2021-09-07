Windows smashed at Ipswich centre

Published: 6:29 PM September 7, 2021

Windows at an Ipswich charity supporting the disabled and those with sight loss were smashed early on Monday morning.

Suffolk police confirmed that two windows at Ipswich Disability Advice Bureau and Suffolk Sight in Tower Street were reportedly broken between 7am and 9am on September 6 by an unknown person.

However, Pat Ramsey, manager of Ipswich Disabled Advice Bureau, said she feels sorry for the person responsible.

But added that the charity will now have to spend time and money making the area safe for staff.

She also said she was glad the staff were unharmed, with most still working from home due to the ongoing pandemic.

If you any information contact Suffolk police online or via 101.

The police crime reference number is 37/49157/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.