Ipswich Star > News > Crime

'Devious' Ipswich doctor could face jail for sending fake texts to flatmate

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:48 PM September 6, 2021    Updated: 1:49 PM September 6, 2021
Javed Saumtally (right) covers up as he leaves Hove Crown Court where he is charged with perverting

Javed Saumtally, a doctor from Ipswich, has been convicted of perverting the course of justice - Credit: PA

A “devious” Ipswich doctor has been convicted of perverting the course of justice, after faking text messages in an attempt to sabotage his flatmate’s relationships.

Javed Saumtally has been warned he could face a jail sentence after being found guilty of what prosecutors said was a "technologically adept" deception involving fake texts and bogus screenshots.

The 28-year-old was "motivated by his own feelings" for his male flatmate while living in Brighton, East Sussex and acted out of jealousy, a trial at Hove Crown Court heard.

The two men had been in a relationship when they lived in Brighton they moved separately to Ipswich, where they shared a flat.

Saumtally had denied a single charge of perverting the course of justice, but jurors found him unanimously guilty after five hours and 12 minutes of deliberations.

Judge Jeremy Gold QC told Saumtally that he must prepare himself for an "almost inevitable custodial sentence".

The case was adjourned for a report to be prepared, with Saumtally due to be sentenced on October 18.

During the trial, prosecutors said the defendant set about "sending abusive and derogatory messages from unknown numbers" to his flatmate but also to himself, "no doubt to make it look like he was also a victim and to deflect attention away from him".

Prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson told the court the various lies were part of a "concerted ploy by Mr Saumtally to deliberately undermine the relationships of his flatmate … to (make him) feel under threat and harassed as a result, all the while pretending to act as an understanding friend and companion".

Mr Atkinson added: "He was devious, he was determined and technologically adept. No-one else stood to gain, he had the motive, he had the means throughout these incidents.

"He created false exhibits and he lied to police."

Saumtally denied faking text messages when he gave evidence at the trial.

It was suggested to him that he was jealous of his flatmate, which Saumtally denied - arguing that they had been clear that he was eventually moving to Suffolk and that the relationship had an end date.

Defence barrister Janet Weeks had argued that the absence of Saumtally’s flatmate from the trial meant there are "simply too many unanswered questions without him giving evidence".

