Drink-driver caught without lights on is banned from road for 40 months

Published: 4:30 PM July 29, 2021

Leandre Green was banned from the road for 40 months at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A drink-driver who was nearly twice the legal limit when caught without his headlights on has been banned from the road for 40 months.

Leandre Green, 33, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to drink driving on June 12 this year.

Magistrates heard how police pulled over a silver Ford Focus on Squires Lane, Martlesham, around 12.45am because the car did not have its headlights on.

The driver, Green, was happy and talkative, Katharine Kibrya-Dean, prosecuting, told the court.

But officers smelt alcohol on his breath and Green failed a roadside breath test.

Evidential samples were taken and Green blew 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Green, of Horseman Court, Martlesham Heath, has a previous excess alcohol conviction from 2014, Miss Kibrya-Dean told the court.

Green, who was not represented in court, told magistrates there was "no excuse" for his actions and said he took "full responsibility" for what happened.

Magistrates banned Green from the road for 40 months and fined him £250.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Magistrates did offer Green the opportunity to take a drink-drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce his ban by 40 weeks if completed within the time limit.