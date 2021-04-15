News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man charged with drink-driving after electric scooter incident

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 5:01 PM April 15, 2021   
Almost all of the fines were handed out in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police stopped a man riding an electric scooter in Hilton Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man has been charged with drink-driving after an incident involving an electric scooter last week.

Just before 2am on Monday April 5, officers in Lindbergh Road spotted someone using an e-scooter in the street and followed them into Hilton Road.

The man was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning after failing a roadside breath test.

Unal Gokbulut, 42, of Hilton Road, Ipswich, was later charged with drink-driving — after providing a sample of twice the legal limit — and driving without insurance.

He was released on bail and will appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 21.

A police spokesman said: "Although you can legally buy an e-scooter in the UK, you cannot currently ride it on a public road, cycle lane or pavement. The only place it can be used is on private land.

"E-scooters are treated as motor vehicles by the Department for Transport and are subject to the same legal requirement as other vehicles."

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk police teams to star in new documentary series on Dave
  2. 2 Landlord and company director fined over illegal flat in London Road, Ipswich
  3. 3 Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed
  1. 4 Talks with staff underway over closure of Ipswich store
  2. 5 Missing Ipswich teen Erika found
  3. 6 Police hunt BMW motorist who drove at officers
  4. 7 One person taken to hospital after A12 crash
  5. 8 Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut
  6. 9 Plans for new Travelodge next to Portman Road stadium revealed
  7. 10 Man admits drug dealing after £80k cocaine and cash bust in Ipswich

He added that someone caught riding an e-scooter in a public place could be fined up to £300 and given six penalty points.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three people from Ipswich have been fined for trying to cross the Channel to go on holiday to France during lockdown.

Suffolk Constabulary

Armed police called after reports of man with knife in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Luci Morgan, owner of Luci Morgan Studios on Spring Road in Ipswich, is set to open her brand new sa

Debenhams makeup artist let go during Covid opens 'dream' beauty studio

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Primark queues

Lockdown Easing | Video

Long queues at Primark from 7am in Ipswich as lockdown eases

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Jovian Way planters

New barrier set to replace planters in Ipswich after drivers ignore closure

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon