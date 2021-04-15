Published: 5:01 PM April 15, 2021

An Ipswich man has been charged with drink-driving after an incident involving an electric scooter last week.

Just before 2am on Monday April 5, officers in Lindbergh Road spotted someone using an e-scooter in the street and followed them into Hilton Road.

The man was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning after failing a roadside breath test.

Unal Gokbulut, 42, of Hilton Road, Ipswich, was later charged with drink-driving — after providing a sample of twice the legal limit — and driving without insurance.

He was released on bail and will appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 21.

A police spokesman said: "Although you can legally buy an e-scooter in the UK, you cannot currently ride it on a public road, cycle lane or pavement. The only place it can be used is on private land.

"E-scooters are treated as motor vehicles by the Department for Transport and are subject to the same legal requirement as other vehicles."

He added that someone caught riding an e-scooter in a public place could be fined up to £300 and given six penalty points.