Driver with baby in back of car arrested after positive drug wipe
Published: 4:30 PM August 26, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A driver who had a baby in the back of the car has been arrested after providing a positive drug wipe in Ipswich.
Officers stopped the vehicle in the town this afternoon (August 26) as the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
Posting on Twitter, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped this vehicle in Ipswich today as the driver was failing to wear to wear a seat belt.
"Driver was arrested for providing a positive drug wipe.
"In the rear was a nine-month-old baby."