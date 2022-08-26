Driver with baby in back of car arrested after positive drug wipe

A driver was arrested in Ipswich today - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver who had a baby in the back of the car has been arrested after providing a positive drug wipe in Ipswich.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the town this afternoon (August 26) as the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Posting on Twitter, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped this vehicle in Ipswich today as the driver was failing to wear to wear a seat belt.

@SuffolkPolice

