Driver with baby in back of car arrested after positive drug wipe

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:30 PM August 26, 2022
A driver was arrested in Ipswich today

A driver was arrested in Ipswich today - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver who had a baby in the back of the car has been arrested after providing a positive drug wipe in Ipswich. 

Officers stopped the vehicle in the town this afternoon (August 26) as the driver was not wearing a seat belt. 

Posting on Twitter, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped this vehicle in Ipswich today as the driver was failing to wear to wear a seat belt. 

"Driver was arrested for providing a positive drug wipe.

"In the rear was a nine-month-old baby."

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

