Driver caught speeding arrested after positive drug wipe in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:55 PM August 26, 2022
A driver was arrested after a positive drug wipe in a busy Ipswich road

A driver was arrested after a positive drug wipe in a busy Ipswich road - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver who was caught allegedly speeding down a busy Ipswich road has been arrested after providing a positive drug wipe. 

Officers stopped the driver of a Seat Leon in Bramford Road this afternoon. 

In a Tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped this vehicle for speeding along Bramford Road in Ipswich as it was travelling at 45mph in a 30mph zone. 

"Driver also provided a positive drug wipe and was arrested."

It comes after Suffolk police has launched a summer campaign against drink and drug driving

The force is taking part in a nationwide, week-long campaign that began on Monday (August 22) and runs until Sunday (August 28).

The crackdown is seeing officers from the joint Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) target dangerous and irresponsible drivers to try to prevent fatal and serious road traffic collisions.

The focuses of the campaign are: drivers committing moving traffic offences; drivers suspected of drink/drug driving and as a result of spontaneous calls; premises, locations or areas where intelligence suggests drivers are offending; and drivers involved in collisions.    

