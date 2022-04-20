Driver arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich
Published: 8:12 AM April 20, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A driver has been arrested after a police pursuit in Ipswich.
The incident happened yesterday afternoon, April 20, when the driver was seen not wearing a seatbelt.
According to a tweet from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, a "short pursuit" followed and the driver was arrested.
The driver was detained for failing to stop and other driving offences.
