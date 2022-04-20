Driver arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

A driver in Ipswich was detained following a pursuit after being caught not wearing a seatbelt - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver has been arrested after a police pursuit in Ipswich.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon, April 20, when the driver was seen not wearing a seatbelt.

#SC9294 from #PHQRAPT had a vehicle #FailToStop this afternoon in #Ipswich after the driver was stopped for #NoSeatbelt. After a short #pursuit the vehicle was stopped and the driver #arrested. #OneDetained for failing to stop + other traffic offences! @SuffolkPolice pic.twitter.com/a7rqEubOiK — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 19, 2022

According to a tweet from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, a "short pursuit" followed and the driver was arrested.

The driver was detained for failing to stop and other driving offences.

