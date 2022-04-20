News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Driver arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:12 AM April 20, 2022
A driver in Ipswich was detained following a pursuit after being caught not wearing a seatbelt

A driver has been arrested after a police pursuit in Ipswich.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon, April 20, when the driver was seen not wearing a seatbelt.

According to a tweet from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, a "short pursuit" followed and the driver was arrested.

The driver was detained for failing to stop and other driving offences. 

