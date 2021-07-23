Drug dealer seen bragging in YouTube rap videos

Published: 9:30 AM July 23, 2021

A drug dealer who was involved in a drug line operating in Ipswich appeared in YouTube rap videos bragging about drug dealing despite telling police he hated drug dealers and drug dealing, a court has heard.

In the videos Teric Aroriode-Francis, who performed under the name of 'Poky', mocked people who rapped about drug dealing when they weren’t actually involved in it, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Aroriode-Francis, 25, of Turners Hill, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine between April 23 and May 15 last year.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between October 8 and December 11 last year.

He further admitted an offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice which was committed in Oxford.

He was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 250 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a 50 day rehabilitation activity requirement and banned from entering Suffolk for two years.

Sentencing Aroriode-Francis, Judge Martyn Levett said that instead of jailing him for four years he was trying a novel approach in the hope of breaking the cycle of offending in people like him.

He warned Aroriode-Francis that if he breached the order the 14 months he’d spent in custody would not count towards any sentence he received and he reserved any breaches of the sentence to himself.

Peter Clark, prosecuting, said a phone seized from the defendant when he was arrested in May last year was a dealing phone for the “CJ” drug line which operated in Ipswich.

He said that on 10 different days a total of 2,264 bulk text messages advertising the sale of heroin and cocaine had been sent out from the phone.

He said cell site evidence indicated that Aroriode-Francis had been in the London area and was directing the drug dealing operation in Ipswich from there.

Another phone seized from him in December last year showed he had also been involved in the supply of cannabis

Mr Clark said that following his arrest the defendant had denied being involved in drug-dealing and said he hated drug dealers and drug dealing.

His arrest was made as part of Operation Orochi – an operation set up by Suffolk police with the Met to tackle county lines drug dealing that operate between London and Suffolk.