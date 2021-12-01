Hearing for drug dealer found with £40,000 cash adjourned

A confiscation hearing for Artenis Selita who was jailed earlier this year was adjourned. - Credit: Archant

A confiscation hearing for a man who was jailed earlier this year in connection with drug offences in Ipswich has been adjourned until next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday ( November 30) for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act was 25–year old Artenis Selita of Cottril Way, Bedford.

He was jailed for 40 months in May this year after admitting possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, namely money.

It follows an incident on January 25 when officers from the Operational Scorpion team searched Selita, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on Sherrington Road close to a footpath.

During the search, officers recovered a large quantity of cocaine with a street value of tens of thousands of pounds as well as £40,000 cash.

Selita’s confiscation hearing was adjourned until the week commencing March 7.