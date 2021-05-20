Published: 11:50 AM May 20, 2021

Filipi Emiljan, of Park Road, in Ipswich was convicted of possession with intent to supply class A drugs - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

An Ipswich dealer who showed "anguish and regret" for supplying class A drugs has been slammed for the "severity and the stupidity" of his actions.

Filipi Emiljan, of Park Road, Ipswich, was stopped by a patrol of Operation Sentinel officers on Thursday, January 21, at around 1pm in Capel St Mary when he was driving a grey Vauxhall Astra.

Police searched the car and found a white substance in block form — suspected cocaine — in the centre console, estimated to be worth £20,000.

A further search of his flat revealed another £2,000 in cash.

Emiljan was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property, namely cash.

Further investigation from the Serious Crime Disruption Team led to the discovery that he had made substantial financial gain in his significant role in the supply enterprise.

The 29-year-old appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 18, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply and was sentenced to four years and six months behind bars.

Investigating officer DC Jared Fortune said: "The discovery and seizure of this substantial amount of cocaine is a testament to good police work and the Sentinel team’s sound and systematic approach as they serve Suffolk in disrupting organised crime.

"After he said very little to me in his custodial interview, I believe I saw both anguish and regret in Mr Emiljan as I read him the charges which suggests a realisation of both the severity and the stupidity of involving himself in commercial drug supply.

"I am therefore hopeful that the sentence passed can be his first and last conviction in this country should he so choose.”