Drug dealer found with £40k cash in Ipswich jailed
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A drug dealer found with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine and £40,000 cash in Ipswich has been jailed for 40 months.
Artenis Selita was picked up by Suffolk Constabulary's specialist county lines drug dealing enforcement unit, the Scorpion Team, near Broomhill Park, at about noon on January 25 this year.
Officers found the 25-year-old in the driver's seat of a stationary car, parked close to a footpath, in Sherrington Road, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
A subsequent search of the vehicle, and the room in which he was staying, turned up a large quantity of cocaine with a street value of between £16,000 and £32,000, as well as £39,500 cash.
Selita, of Cottril Way, Bedford, was taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning, and later charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, said plastic capsules containing cocaine were found in two socks on the front passenger seat of the car.
A further sock containing more capsules was found in the driver’s door pocket.
The court heard that Selita, who has no previous convictions, has spent 115 days in custody.
A proceeds of crime hearing will take place at a later date.