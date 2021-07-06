News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Drug dealer who hid 12 bags of cannabis in underwear given community order

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:30 AM July 6, 2021   
Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

An Ipswich drug dealer who hid 12 bags of cannabis in his underwear has been given a community order.

Police who spoke to 20-year-old Daniel Pais after he appeared to be filming an incident they were dealing with in Benezet Street, Ipswich, noticed a strong smell of cannabis, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Pais had become agitated and tried to get away but was taken to a police station where a strip search was carried out, said Richard Kelly, prosecuting.

Two mobile phones were seized from him and when they were examined they were found to contain messages such as “I'm active” which were consistent with involvement in the supply of drugs.

Pais, 20, of Cecil Road, Ipswich, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply in October last year and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between December 2019 and November last year.

He was given an 18-month community order, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £400 costs.

Benedict Peers for Pais said his client had been offsetting the cost of his own drug use and had expressed shame and remorse at what he’d done.

He lived at home and his mother had said she wouldn’t tolerate him coming home smelling of cannabis or mixing with people from his past.

