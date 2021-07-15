Drug dealer who breached suspended sentence is jailed

Published: 7:30 AM July 15, 2021

Charles Jekenya, 20, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for 30 months - Credit: Suffolk police

A drug dealer has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after being caught in Ipswich.

Charles Jekenya, 20, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for possessing cannabis with intent to supply in Ipswich on April 5, 2020, and breaching a suspended sentence.

Jekenya, of Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, was also being sentenced for possessing class A and class B drugs with intent to supply. These offences were in the Nottingham area.

He appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on May 21 this year and the case was sent to the crown court.

On Wednesday, Recorder Antony Dunne sentenced Jekenya to 30 months' imprisonment and ordered forfeiture of the drugs and cash seized.

Jekenya will serve half his sentence in custody before his release on licence.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.