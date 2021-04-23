Drug dealer threw freezer bag of heroin and crack cocaine from window

Published: 10:20 AM April 23, 2021

Peter Casey was jailed for three years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

An Ipswich drug dealer who threw a freezer bag full of heroin and crack cocaine out of the window when police raided a property has been jailed.

Police executed a warrant at an address in Kelly Road, Ipswich, just after 2pm on January 11, 2019, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Officers entered and went upstairs, while another officer remained outside the property, Matthew Sorrel-Cameron, prosecuting, told the court.

The officer outside saw something being thrown from a window of the property and a freezer bag containing 3g of heroin and 15g of crack cocaine was discovered.

The street value of the drugs was estimated to be between £920 and £1,380, Mr Sorrel-Cameron said.

Police went to the room the package was thrown from and found Peter Casey, 22, with three other men.

A phone was discovered and Casey's DNA was later discovered on the package, the court heard.

When in custody, Casey became agitated and was non-compliant, Mr Sorrel-Cameron said.

During a strip search, he threatened to smear excrement in an officer's face.

A further £1,024 in cash was found during the strip search and was seized by police.

Casey was also found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis and was handed a £50 fine by magistrates the following day, Mr Sorrel-Cameron said.

When the phone was analysed, an image of Casey with a bundle of cash was discovered.

Messages offering drugs for sale were also found on the phone.

Casey, of Dombey Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession with intent to supply class A drugs before magistrates on August 17 last year and was committed to the crown court for sentence.

Casey had 33 previous convictions for 84 offences, the court heard.

Shanice Mahmud, mitigating, said Casey was 20 at the time of the offences and had no relevant previous convictions for supplying drugs.

She said Casey was a drug user and was under "some pressure" to deal as a way to fund his habit.

Miss Mahmud said Casey has ADHD and this causes him difficulty in making decisions.

Judge David Pugh sentenced Casey to three years' imprisonment for each count to run concurrently.

He will serve half in custody before his release on licence.