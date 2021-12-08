Ipswich drug dealer sentenced to two years in jail

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in jail for drug offences in Ipswich.

Anthony White, from Stoke Hall Road in Ipswich, was jailed for two years yesterday (Tuesday, December 7) at Ipswich Crown Court for four counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

During an earlier hearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court on 22 April this year he pleaded guilty to the offences.

It comes after a vehicle he was driving was stopped in Ipswich by police in April of this year. Officers found a partially dismantled burner phone inside the vehicle.

White tried to run from police but was quickly apprehended and arrested.

A 17-year old female who with White at the time was also arrested, but no further action was taken against her.

White was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently charged.

He was later found to have over 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin on his person.

The burner phone found in the vehicle was later confirmed to be connected to the ‘Monkey’ class A drugs business that White had been operating in Ipswich for some time.

More than £2,000 was also seized from White and was believed to be the proceeds from the sale of Class A drugs.

Investigating officer Richard Pennie, from the Serious Crime Disruption Team, said: “Suffolk police are focused on disrupting and dismantling Class A drugs business that operate in our county, regardless of whether these are ‘home-grown’ enterprises or ‘County Lines’.

"This criminality is incredibly exploitative, and it negatively impacts the quality of life for everyone it affects.”