Drug dealer escapes jail after £3k worth of cannabis found at home

Stephen Cunningham was given a suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A 69-year-old Ipswich drug dealer who had cannabis with a street value of more than £3,000 in his home has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police officers who executed a search warrant at Stephen Cunningham’s home in December 2020 found quantities of cannabis in his bedroom and kitchen, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said the cannabis had a street value of £3,000 and £4,300 and officers had also found a mobile phone which contained messages relating to the supply of cannabis.

Cunningham, of York Road, Ipswich, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and was given a seven month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He was also fined £3,000 and ordered to pay £535 prosecution costs.

The court heard that Cunningham had no previous convictions and had started taking cannabis to help ease the pain of medical conditions including Tinnutis.

Sentencing Cunningham, Recorder Darren Reed said he had started supplying cannabis to friends and then to friends of friends.