News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Duo jailed after 63 bags of cocaine found in hotel room

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:50 PM May 14, 2021   
police photo of drug dealer

Ardit Palluci has been jailed after being found in possession of seven wraps of cocaine and a key to a hotel room - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

﻿Two men who were involved in the supply of cocaine in the Ipswich area have been jailed.

Police arrested Ardit Palluci and Leonard Neza after stopping their car in Milner Street, Ipswich.

police photo of drug dealer

Ardit Palluci has been jailed after being found in possession of seven wraps of cocaine and a key to a hotel room - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Palluci was found in possession of seven wraps of cocaine and a key to a hotel room and Neza had £700 cash in a pocket of his jeans, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When police searched the hotel room they found 62 bags of cocaine worth £2,500 and £1,000 cash, said David Baird, prosecuting.

He said Neza had driven Palluci around delivering drugs and had access to a mobile phone giving him the postcode of addresses to go to.

Mr Baird told the court that police had become aware of the “postcode dealing” system during lockdown when pubs and clubs were closed and drug users had contacted delivery lines directly.

Palluci, 22, of Pinner Grove, Pinner, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property on February 3 and was jailed for two years.

Neza, 34, of no fixed address, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between February 1 and February 3 this year and was jailed for 18 months.

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crews spotted in Ipswich town centre
  2. 2 ‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells vast majority of Ipswich Town squad to find new clubs
  3. 3 CCTV issued after man 'spits' at women in central Ipswich
  1. 4 Could restaurant move into closed Little Waitrose in Ipswich?
  2. 5 Angry resident threatened with arrest over fake parking tickets
  3. 6 Felixstowe man found with child porn given suspended sentence
  4. 7 Man accused of stealing phone from woman in Ipswich street
  5. 8 Lorry driver charged after £8.5m cocaine seizure
  6. 9 Ipswich man charged with attempted murder
  7. 10 South African man jailed for stalking wife in Suffolk after they separated

Folishade Abiodun for Palluci said her client had admitted the offences and was in the UK legally.

Oliver Haswell for Neza said his client had entered the country illegally in 2014 and had no previous convictions.

He said he would be deported back to Albania.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jessica Walden holding new baby after giving birth

'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Janos Vass was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: Archant

Woman threatened to expose lorry driver's sexual relationship

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Jessica Walden holding new baby after giving birth

More than £23k raised in memory of mum who died 2 days after giving birth

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Star feature..words james marstonProud parents David and Gloria Henshall surrounded by pictures

Obituary

'Larger-than-life' Ipswich drama teacher Gloria Henshall dies

Andrew Clarke

Author Picture Icon