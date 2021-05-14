Duo jailed after 63 bags of cocaine found in hotel room

Published: 4:50 PM May 14, 2021

Ardit Palluci has been jailed after being found in possession of seven wraps of cocaine and a key to a hotel room - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

﻿Two men who were involved in the supply of cocaine in the Ipswich area have been jailed.

Police arrested Ardit Palluci and Leonard Neza after stopping their car in Milner Street, Ipswich.

Palluci was found in possession of seven wraps of cocaine and a key to a hotel room and Neza had £700 cash in a pocket of his jeans, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When police searched the hotel room they found 62 bags of cocaine worth £2,500 and £1,000 cash, said David Baird, prosecuting.

He said Neza had driven Palluci around delivering drugs and had access to a mobile phone giving him the postcode of addresses to go to.

Mr Baird told the court that police had become aware of the “postcode dealing” system during lockdown when pubs and clubs were closed and drug users had contacted delivery lines directly.

Palluci, 22, of Pinner Grove, Pinner, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property on February 3 and was jailed for two years.

Neza, 34, of no fixed address, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between February 1 and February 3 this year and was jailed for 18 months.

Folishade Abiodun for Palluci said her client had admitted the offences and was in the UK legally.

Oliver Haswell for Neza said his client had entered the country illegally in 2014 and had no previous convictions.

He said he would be deported back to Albania.