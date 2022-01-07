Drug-dealing pair who spent profits on BMWs are jailed

Two men who bought BMWs with the money they made from running a drug line in Ipswich have been jailed for a total of nearly seven years.

Perry Walker, of Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich, and Sam Stopher, of The Street, Aldham, were arrested during a police investigation into a drug dealing operation which ran between October 2020 and May last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Walker, 27, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing a prohibited weapon, namely a CS gas canister, and was jailed for four years and two months.

Stopher, 28, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine in May last year and was jailed for two years and eight months.

In addition to jailing the men Judge Emma Peters made a forfeiture order in respect of two BMWs they had purchased with money from their drug dealing and which they had used in the course of drug dealing.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said the drugs line had initially been run by Walker and had then been taken over in the latter stages by Stopher.

Police officers who arrested Walker seized a mobile phone and during a search of his home officers found a CS gas canister.

Mr Bleaney said the phone had been used to send out bulk text messages advertising the sale of drugs and maps showing where dealing was taking place.

He said the estimated amount of cocaine involved in the dealing was just under 1kg.

DC Dave Murphy from the Serious Crime Disruption Team said: “This was a sophisticated drugs business involving a pair who were determined to sell on the streets of Ipswich bringing misery to residents and vulnerable people.

"The network of phones used in their dealing was a complex spider’s web of various strands and connectivity. To unpick it took a great deal of patience and time, but ultimately generated the key evidence to secure these convictions.

“We will continue to take robust action against those who deal drugs around the county and continue to listen to concerns of residents. Our commitment to tackle Class A drug dealing in the county remains strong and we are determined the county remains a hostile environment for those involved in the supply of drugs.”



