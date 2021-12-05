News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pair deny involvement in amphetamine and cannabis dealing

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM December 5, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The men are currently in custody and will appear next March at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: ARCHANT

The trial of an Ipswich man accused of being involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Friday (December 3) were Fatjon Vaja, 22, of Warwick Road, Ipswich, and Mariglen Rranci, 20, of North Lincolnshire.

They both denied being concerned in the supply of amphetamine, which is a class B drug, between September 23 and October 15 this year and being concerned in supply of cocaine, which is a class A drug, between the same dates.

Their trial, which is expected to last one to two days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing March 28 next year.

Both men are In custody.

