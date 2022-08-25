Suspected drug driver stopped for not wearing a seatbelt arrested

The van driver was arrested in Ipswich - Credit: NSRAPT

A van driver who was not wearing a seatbelt failed a roadside drugs test after being pulled over in Ipswich.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the Ford van in the town on Thursday.

Posting on Twitter, NSRAPT said the driver was the second to be pulled over by the team that day.

The driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving, police added.