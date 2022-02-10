Two men arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs into Ipswich

Two men from London were arrested in London on suspicion of transporting drugs to Ipswich (file photo)

Two men have been arrested in London on suspicion of supplying heroin and crack cocaine into Ipswich.

Met Police officers working as part of the Serious Crime Disruption Team made the arrests in the Barking area of the capital on Wednesday.

Ebony Anyanwu, 21 and of London Road in Barking, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug (heroin), conspiracy to supply a class A drug (crack cocaine) and arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Zouave Gooden, 19 and of Mansted Gardens in Romford, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug (heroin), conspiracy to supply a class A drug, namely crack cocaine, arranging/facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

He was also charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, namely a 'zombie' knife.

The pair were transported from London to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

They will appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court today.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Orochi – an operation set up by Suffolk police with the Metropolitan Police to tackle County Lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.