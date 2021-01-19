News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man charged with Ipswich convenience shop attempted robbery

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:45 PM January 19, 2021   
Police were called to a shop in Duke Street, Ipswich, following an attempted robbery

Police were called to a shop in Duke Street, Ipswich, following an attempted robbery - Credit: Google Maps

A 28-year-old man has been charged with an attempted robbery at a convenience shop in Ipswich last week.

The incident occurred between 6.05pm and 6.10pm on Thursday, January 14 at a shop in Duke Street.

A man approached the counter and demanded money from the till stating he had a gun in his pocket, but the victim refused and the suspect then fled the scene. A weapon was not produced or seen during the incident.

Following initial police enquiries, a man was arrested on suspicion of the crime at around 8.45pm the following evening and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Patrice Pryor, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, was subsequently charged with attempted robbery and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 16.

He was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, February 15.

