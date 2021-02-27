Man taken to hospital after serious incident in Ipswich

Updated

Published: 9:27 PM February 27, 2021 Updated: 10:19 PM February 27, 2021

Police tape and vehicles could be seen at the junction of Ellenbrook Road and Sheldrake Drive. - Credit: Contributed

A man has been taken to hospital after what appears to be a serious incident near a parade of shops in Ipswich.

Police tape and several police vehicles have been seen at the junction of Ellenbrook Road and Sheldrake Drive on Saturday evening.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there had been an incident in the area of the shops on Ellenbrook Road - but no further details are being released at this stage.

She said: "A male has been injured and taken to hospital but we don't know the extent of the injuries at the moment.

"No-one has been arrested but there is a crime scene on at the moment.

"If anyone has any information we'd ask them to call 101 quoting CAD 357."

A member of staff at the Ellenbrook Green Londis said: "I didn't see anything but I heard, like, fighting noises. I was just in the shop serving customers — I thought it was all normal.

"Then there were blue lights all over the place and I realised something was going on. They've taped off the car park and one road."

More to follow



