Police continue to investigate fight which led to man suffering 'puncture wounds'
Police are today continuing to investigate a fight near a parade of shops in Ipswich which left a man in his 20s with facial and puncture wounds.
Officers cordoned off a road and a car park in Ellenbrook Green after the fight on Saturday evening.
They later confirmed the victim had suffered a facial injury and two minor puncture wounds, and had travelled to hospital in a taxi.
The incident began at around 7pm when a member of the public called the police, reporting they had just witnessed a fight between a group of males - but by the time officers arrived the group had disappeared.
A member of staff at the Londis store in the area heard the commotion.
He said: "I didn't see anything but I heard, like, fighting noises. I was just in the shop serving customers.
"Then there were blue lights all over the place and I realised something was going on. They taped off the car park and one road."
In a statement released late on Sunday morning, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "All parties had dispersed prior to police arrival and officers subsequently identified that a man who had been injured during the incident was travelling to hospital in a taxi.
"No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."
A police scene remained in place in the area until Sunday morning.
Any witnesses are asked to contact South CID at Landmark House, in Ipswich, on 101, quoting reference 9881/21.