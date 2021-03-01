News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Police continue to investigate fight which led to man suffering 'puncture wounds'

Angus Williams

Published: 6:15 PM March 1, 2021   
The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to hospital

Police are today continuing to investigate a fight near a parade of shops in Ipswich which left a man in his 20s with facial and puncture wounds.

Officers cordoned off a road and a car park in Ellenbrook Green after the fight on Saturday evening.

They later confirmed the victim had suffered a facial injury and two minor puncture wounds, and had travelled to hospital in a taxi.

The incident began at around 7pm when a member of the public called the police, reporting they had just witnessed a fight between a group of males - but by the time officers arrived the group had disappeared.

A member of staff at the Londis store in the area heard the commotion. 

He said: "I didn't see anything but I heard, like, fighting noises. I was just in the shop serving customers.

"Then there were blue lights all over the place and I realised something was going on. They taped off the car park and one road."

Police tape and vehicles could be seen at the junction of Ellenbrook Road and Sheldrake Drive.

In a statement released late on Sunday morning, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "All parties had dispersed prior to police arrival and officers subsequently identified that a man who had been injured during the incident was travelling to hospital in a taxi.

"No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

A police scene remained in place in the area until Sunday morning. 

Any witnesses are asked to contact South CID at Landmark House, in Ipswich, on 101, quoting reference 9881/21.

