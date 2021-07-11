Published: 7:59 AM July 11, 2021 Updated: 8:06 AM July 11, 2021

Two men in their 20s were arrested near the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm - Credit: Archant

Two men arrested after a woman was attacked in Ipswich have been released under investigation as police issued an update on the victim’s condition.

Suffolk police were sent to reports that a woman had been attacked in Falcon Street shortly before 5am on Saturday.

The woman, in her 30s, was found unconscious with life-threatening head injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital via ambulance.

Her condition is now described as serious but stable.

Two men in their 20s were arrested near the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and were taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both men have now been released under investigation while a police probe continues.

Road closures initially put in place were lifted on Saturday afternoon - Credit: ARCHANT

Road closures initially put in place were lifted on Saturday afternoon.

Any witnesses or those with information should call Ipswich CID on 101 quoting reference 37/37227/21.