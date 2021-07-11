News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman left 'critical' after town centre attack now in 'serious but stable' condition

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 7:59 AM July 11, 2021    Updated: 8:06 AM July 11, 2021
Police in Falcon Street, Ipswich, which has been cordoned off

Two men in their 20s were arrested near the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm - Credit: Archant

Two men arrested after a woman was attacked in Ipswich have been released under investigation as police issued an update on the victim’s condition.

Suffolk police were sent to reports that a woman had been attacked in Falcon Street shortly before 5am on Saturday.

The woman, in her 30s, was found unconscious with life-threatening head injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital via ambulance.

Her condition is now described as serious but stable.

Two men in their 20s were arrested near the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and were taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both men have now been released under investigation while a police probe continues.

Falcon Street in Ipswich has been taped off by police

Road closures initially put in place were lifted on Saturday afternoon - Credit: ARCHANT

Road closures initially put in place were lifted on Saturday afternoon.

Any witnesses or those with information should call Ipswich CID on 101 quoting reference 37/37227/21.

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police and ambulance have been on scene at a guest house in Norwich Road, Ipswich, following an assault there.

Suffolk Live

Police cordon in place after assault at Ipswich guest house

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
A car crashed into the Pizza Hut in Foxhall Road last night.

Video

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into Pizza Hut

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Connor Ruffles, aged 26, from Stowupland, has tragically died following a crash in Earl Stonham.

'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV footage of a Morrisons supermarket in Ipswich after an iPhone was stolen

Suffolk Live

Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon