Five teenagers released on bail after three hit by air gun in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
Five teenagers who were arrested in connection with an air weapon incident in Ipswich have been released on bail.
Police were called at 4.15pm on Tuesday to Serpentine Road after a man reported being shot in the leg with an air pistol.
A cordon was put in place, including in Rands Way, after the incident.
Two women were also reported to have been hit by pellets from a firearm, with one left injured.
All injuries were minor and nobody required hospital treatment.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, as well as local officers, attended the scene.
Four teenage boys and one teenage girl were arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
All five were taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning and have been released on bail until Sunday, July 17, pending further enquiries.
An air pistol was recovered during initial searches following the arrests.
Early enquiries lead police to believe it was a contained incident and that there was no wider threat to the community.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said enquiries into the incident are continuing.
Witnesses, or anybody with any information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID in Ipswich, quoting reference number 38747/22.