Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Forensics van spotted at home in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:17 PM April 28, 2022
Police have been pictured in Belle Vue Road in Ipswich

Police have been pictured in Belle Vue Road in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

A forensics van has been spotted outside a home in Ipswich.

Police were seen in Belle Vue Road this afternoon, (Thursday, April 28) at about 4.45pm.

Forensics were pictured on Belle Vue Road in Ipswich

Forensics were pictured on Belle Vue Road in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

According to an eyewitness, police dogs were on the scene.

A police spokesman said the presence was in connection with an incident from the early hours of the morning.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

