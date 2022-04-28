Forensics van spotted at home in Ipswich

Police have been pictured in Belle Vue Road in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

A forensics van has been spotted outside a home in Ipswich.

Police were seen in Belle Vue Road this afternoon, (Thursday, April 28) at about 4.45pm.

Forensics were pictured on Belle Vue Road in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

According to an eyewitness, police dogs were on the scene.

A police spokesman said the presence was in connection with an incident from the early hours of the morning.

