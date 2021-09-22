News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Four arrested after drug warrant carried out at Ipswich property

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:42 PM September 22, 2021   
Four people were arrested at a property in St George's Street

Four people were arrested at a property in St George's Street - Credit: Google Maps

Four men have been arrested after a substantial amount of Class A drugs and a large quantity of cash were recovered from an Ipswich property. 

Suffolk police executed a drug warrant at a property on St George’s Street in Ipswich yesterday, Tuesday September 21.

A spokesman said: "Four males were arrested and a substantial amount of Class A drugs, suspected to be cocaine and a large quantity of cash were recovered."

The men aged 24, 34, 45, and 32 were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

They were all later taken to Martlesham Heath Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they currently remain.



Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two people have been arrested after an assault in Whitehouse Road

Suffolk Live

Two arrested after man assaulted in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The incident took place near Meredith Road

Suffolk Live

Boy, 15, appears in court after teenager stabbed in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Members of the public dispose of their garden waste at Foxhall Recycling Centre

New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist

TV

'I'm not a victim no more': Kieron Dyer opens up about childhood abuse

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon