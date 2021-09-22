Four arrested after drug warrant carried out at Ipswich property

Published: 4:42 PM September 22, 2021

Four people were arrested at a property in St George's Street - Credit: Google Maps

Four men have been arrested after a substantial amount of Class A drugs and a large quantity of cash were recovered from an Ipswich property.

Suffolk police executed a drug warrant at a property on St George’s Street in Ipswich yesterday, Tuesday September 21.

A spokesman said: "Four males were arrested and a substantial amount of Class A drugs, suspected to be cocaine and a large quantity of cash were recovered."

The men aged 24, 34, 45, and 32 were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

They were all later taken to Martlesham Heath Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they currently remain.







